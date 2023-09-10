Artisans from around the Ozarks display their work at the Shepherd of the Hills craft fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Shepherd of the Hills Historic Farm hosted its popular craft fair over the weekend.

The fair had more than 50 vendors, live music, a petting zoo, mini golf, and lots of activities for children. The fair serves as a precursor to the pumpkin festival later this month.

Manager of Shepherd of the Hills, Jeff Johnson, says the craft fair is a legacy of Shepherd of the Hills, dating back to the 1970s.

“It’s just always nice to see all the different stuff. There are handmade, homemade items and stuff. That’s what we pride ourselves on is the uh handmade items that people have done and not bringing in stuff that is bought and repurposed here on our property, but we look for the things that are handmade by people, the local artisans, that sort of thing,” said Johnson.

All things at the fair are handmade, giving an opportunity to the local artisans.

