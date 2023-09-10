Aurora police looking for SUV that crashed into a parked car in a Walmart parking lot

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Aurora Police are asking for help in finding an SUV that hit a parked car in a Walmart parking lot Saturday.

According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, after the SUV hit the car, it drove off.

Security video shows a black car parked between a few other cars. You then see the white SUV veer over and hit the black car head-on causing it to move out of its parking spot.

The video shows the SUV sitting there for a few seconds before reversing and driving away.

If anyone has information on the incident, call the police department at 417-678-5025 and as for Officer Raymundo.

