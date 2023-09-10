City of Springfield working to redevelop areas of Kearney Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s easy to notice abandoned buildings and old businesses lining the sides of Kearney Street in Springfield.

While many of those buildings are an eyesore, the city hopes to give them new life with their redevelopment plan for the area. According to Matt Schaefer, Senior City Planner, the city studied that area in 2017.

“They were looking at a stretch of Kearney street that extends about three and a half miles from just east of Glenstone Avenue all the way west to just past current just past Kansas expressway. They were looking at, you know, what was the market potential for the area for especially, particularly for retail or commercial developments. And then they’re also looking at, you know, what are some things that the city can do to help stimulate redevelopment to new investment on the corridor,” said Schaefer.

That study revealed plenty of room for growth along the corridor. So, the city created a redevelopment plan to help upgrade the area.

“In 2018, the city prepared a blight report and redevelopment plan for the Kearney Street corridor. And it was ultimately approved and put into place. Since then, over the past five years, there’s been a handful of projects that have come along,” said Schaefer.

The new developments have been primarily focused around the intersections of Kearney and Glenstone and Kearney and Kansas Expressway since those are highly trafficked areas.

One thing the city has done to encourage development is adding a tax abatement program, where businesses can pay taxes on the appraisal of the land before they redevelop when taxes are lower.

“The property owner continues to pay taxes on the assessed valuation of the property as it was prior to redevelopment that continues on but for a 10-year period, that new taxes the taxes on that additional increase in assessed valuation would be abated,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer says that this property abatement program, as well as zoning, will hopefully encourage businesses to come to occupy the area.

“It’s also zoned primarily highway commercial. So the area is already, you know, from a land use and zoning standpoint, the area’s already designated for that type of land use. Also, considering that it is a heavily traveled corridor, it would be more conducive for commercial and retail uses,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer says development has been slower than they would like, but it’s progressing, and they hope the city is better for it.

“By redeveloping the area, you would be also eliminating or removing blight, which negatively affects not only the area itself but the city as a whole. So by promoting redevelopment in this area, it will help remove blight and also ultimately helps, you know, improve Springfield as a whole,” said Schaefer.

