Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into another car at the Highway 60 and 65 interchange

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been arrested after crashing into another car at the Highway 60 and 65 interchange Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield police, around 3:15 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the rear of a Chevy Aveo. After the crash, the Aveo went off the road and overturned.

Both cars were heading north on Highway 65 right before the exits to go to James River Freeway.

The driver of the Aveo was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries, and the driver of the Focus was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

