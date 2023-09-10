Experts say apple harvest in the Ozarks may lag behind but is still strong

Saturday marks the third and final day of the 49th annual Seymour Apple Festival.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) -It’s that time of year again when the temps cool down, the leaves change colors, and autumn activities like the 51st Seymour Apple Festival kick-off. For decades, folks who love a good apple come to the Seymour Apple Festival.

“Seymour has a very deep Apple history orchards first came here in the 1880s.,” said Dan Wehmer, Committee Chairman for the Seymour Apple Festival. “Actually, we don’t have an orchard anymore, the economy sort of took care of that. So we import our apples, but we don’t go very far.

And though their apples come from Marionville, they’re “importing” festival goers from all over the Ozarks.

“30 years ago, we were probably at five 8000 People ballpark over three days,” said Wehmer. “So I’ve got crowd counters here right now. So we’re gonna get an exact number. But we estimate our three-day crowd at 60 to 70,000 people. And for this weekend, it’s certainly the largest fall celebration in the Ozarks”

But with extreme drought and heat gripping the Ozarks, many ask how are the apple orchards doing?

“‘20 and ‘21 were apple disasters,” said Wehmer. “2021 in southwest Missouri, there were no apples. The entire crop died in 2022 Last year was a fairly good year. The orchards tell me this year, again, it’s a pretty good year. We haven’t had trouble with supply. They are, however, a little bit later this year.”

He says certain varieties of apples like Galas and Fujis are lagging behind, but he says by the bushel, apples are actually looking to be cheaper this year despite the Peach harvest getting decimated over the winter.

“We don’t have a peach festival, thank goodness, but I understand the peach,” said Wehmer. “The peach harvest just got smoked when it got to be minus 20 this winter, and it just nailed them back in January. But the apples they got got through it. So the orchards are telling me the apple crops are really good this year. Yeah. It’s just a little bit lighter. "

