Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Time is running out for Arkansas schools to apply for funding to create “calming rooms.”

Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good Care Calming Room initiative is Sept. 22.

The company will award $2,500 to a middle school, junior high, or senior high school in each of the state’s 75 counties to create a quiet space for students dealing with issues like stress and anxiety.

The calming rooms will feature:

  • soft lighting
  • tranquil colors
  • comfortable furniture
  • positive, inspirational messages
  • journals, coloring books, and other sensory objects

When established, the calming rooms will be under the guidance of school counselors, nurses, or administrators.

President and CEO of Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield Curtis Barnett stated, “In order to be their best at home and in the classroom, students sometimes need a way to decompress and refocus, learning valuable coping techniques that will last them a lifetime.”

According to the media release, more than 14% of Arkansas children and teens are dealing with anxiety and depression.

For more information on guidelines and to apply, visit Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield’s website.

