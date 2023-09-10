NEVER FORGET: College of the Ozarks holds 9/11 ceremony to remember lives lost in terrorist attacks

'Lest We Forget' 9/11 Memorial on College of the Ozarks campus.
'Lest We Forget' 9/11 Memorial on College of the Ozarks campus.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks will hold a special ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who perished in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will be held at the Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial located next to the Point Lookout Fire Department on James Forsythe Drive on the College of the Ozarks campus. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Dr. Loren M. Lundstrom is a retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel. He will share his experience at the ceremony on Monday.

“I was in the Pentagon in the Airforce Intelligence Directorate. I was assigned there and was working there at the time of the attacks,” Lundstrom said.

Many college-aged students nowadays were not alive during the attacks. C of O Sophomore Carissa Jefferson said her professors greatly emphasize this part of history so younger generations like herself never forget.

“They took a whole day out of the class to teach us about what happened at 9/11 and how that has impacted our nation,” Jefferson said. “They specifically the first responders, which meant a lot to me because of my family and being highly involved in first responding with my dad being a firefighter for 28 years and both my brothers recently joined fire departments as well.”

C of O is not the only 9/11 memorial event on Monday. The city of Marshfield is also hosting its annual “Marshfield Remembers” memorial at Patriot Park starting at 8 a.m.

The 11th annual Springfield Area Memorial Stair Climb. It will happen on Sept. 30 at MSU Plaster Stadium. The Memorial Stair Climb is a commemorative climb to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died on 9/11.

Also, there is one in Monett.

