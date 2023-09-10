Tecumseh, Mo. man killed in crash involving a truck and a motorcycle near Gainesville

Ozark County fatal crash
Ozark County fatal crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Tecumseh has died after a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 3:10 p.m., 57-year-old Todd Huddleston and his female passenger were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. Highway 160 near Gainesville.

The crash happened when the motorcycle crossed the center of the road and hit the front of a Ford F150 driving in the opposite direction.

Huddleston was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 24th fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

