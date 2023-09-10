Wheatland, Mo. woman killed in single-car crash in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Wheatland has died after a single-car crash Sunday mid-morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:30 a.m., 66-year-old Brenda Fisk was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee on County Road 159 near Galmey.

The crash happened when the Jeep went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, and flipped several times. Fisk was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states she was not wearing a seatbelt.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 103rd fatal crash of 2023.

