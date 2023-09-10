Wheatland, Mo. woman killed in single-car crash in Hickory County

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Wheatland has died after a single-car crash Sunday mid-morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:30 a.m., 66-year-old Brenda Fisk was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee on County Road 159 near Galmey.

The crash happened when the Jeep went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, and flipped several times. Fisk was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states she was not wearing a seatbelt.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 103rd fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Coupland
Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Person in a truck leads law enforcement on multi-county chase driving the wrong way on Highway 60
Police lights
Multi-county pursuit ends in Springfield; suspect arrested
Motorcycle crash
Three people in serious condition after crash on Kearney Street involving a car and three motorcycles
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin game against Ozark.
Referee experiences medical emergency at Joplin and Ozark football game

Latest News

Shepherd of the Hills craft fair
Artisans from around the Ozarks display their work at the Shepherd of the Hills craft fair
The Shepherd of the Hills Historic Farm hosted its popular craft fair over the weekend.
Artisans from around the Ozarks display their work at the Shepherd of the Hills craft fair
'Lest We Forget' 9/11 Memorial on College of the Ozarks campus.
NEVER FORGET: College of the Ozarks holds 9/11 ceremony to remember lives lost in terrorist attacks
Courtesy: Aurora and Marionville Police Department
Aurora police looking for SUV that crashed into a parked car in a Walmart parking lot