84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELSH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died after being hit by a car while driving an all-terrain vehicle on roads in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Nissan Altima was driving faster than the ATV and hit it from behind, causing Robert R. Montie to be thrown from the 4-wheeler.

Police said Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Altima were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in a truck leads law enforcement on multi-county chase driving the wrong way on Highway 60
Table Rock Lake
Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into another car at the Highway 60 and 65 interchange
Showers will still be spotty this afternoon, with the best chance occurring north of I-44.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light rain coming our way
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany,...
Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79
FILE - Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023,...
Ed Sheeran crashes wedding, serenades couple
Courtesy: MoDOT
DID YOU SEE THIS? Explosives drop steel trestle Missouri River bridge in central Missouri