Arkansas man charged after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase that ended in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Arkansas has been charged after leading several law enforcement agencies on a multi-county chase while driving on the wrong side of Highway 60 Saturday afternoon.

Court records say 37-year-old Kevin Carnett is charged with resisting arrest while creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to others, and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper was driving east on Highway 60 near Skyline Road in Webster County. The trooper noticed the truck speeding behind him. The trooper clocked the truck going 92 mph, when the speed limit is 65 mph.

The trooper stopped at a red light on Highway 60 at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route C. Authorities say Carnett rolled down the passenger side window of his truck and told the trooper he needed help because people were trying to kill him.

The trooper told Carnett to pull over on the shoulder of the road once the light turned green so they could talk. Once the light turned green, the trooper pulled over and saw Carnett was stopped in the eastbound lanes blocking traffic.

Court documents say the trooper had to tell Carnett four times to move onto the shoulder of the highway. Carnett did, and the trooper talked to him. Carnett told the trooper people from Arkansas were trying to kill him. He also told the trooper he did not believe the trooper was “real.”

Carnett then drove off, and the trooper chased after him. Authorities say the person was heading east in the westbound lanes of Highway 60.

According to the Highway Patrol, the truck got off Highway 60 and went on Missouri State Highway 5, heading towards Mansfield, eventually pulling into a gas station. Authorities say during the chase, the truck hit a different truck that had a horse trailer attached.

The owner of the horse trailer said the damage was worth around $1,000.

The suspect fled again and on Business Route 60 before again getting on Missouri State Highway 5, heading north before turning around and heading south.

Law enforcement laid out a spike strip that successfully hit one of the left tires of the truck. According to court documents Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley, around Macomb, Missouri, executed a pit maneuver and stopped the truck.

After his arrest, authorities asked when the last time Carnett used methamphetamine. Carnett said he used some that morning. Carnett initially agreed to do a chemical blood test, but when paramedics arrived to do so, Carnett was aggressive and screamed at the paramedics.

The trooper then told the paramedics not to continue for fear of their safety.

Carnett is being held in the Wright County Jail.

