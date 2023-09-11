Charter-Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 16, 2013, in Cincinnati. Hours before the fall's first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels. Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter's Spectrum cable system right away. Charter confirmed the deal Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.(AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The long national nightmare is over for some sports fans who rely on Charter.

The cable company and Disney, in a joint statement on Monday, announced they have reached a new deal.

The “majority of Disney’s networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum’s video customers,” the companies said.

As part of the deal, Disney+ Basic, supported by ads, will be provided to some Spectrum customers as part of a package, as well as ESPN+ and the ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service.

Disney channels, which include ESPN, were removed from Charter cable on Sept. 1 as part of the contract squabble.

