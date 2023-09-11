City of Birch Tree, Mo., issues boil water advisory

BIRCH TREE, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Birch Tree issued a boil water advisory on Monday.

The city’s power flickered, kicking off the wells. The city sent samples to the state for testing. That could take days.

It is suggested that customers in the affected area boil their water vigorously for three minutes prior to use.

Use only water that has been boiled for drinking to dilute fruit juices, food preparation, and brushing teeth. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Remake ice cubes with boiled water.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces with immersion for at least one minute with clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water that will not be ingested generally does not need to be boiled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.