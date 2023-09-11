College of the Ozarks honors the victims of 9/11 attacks with memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks held a memorial ceremony on Monday to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial happens annually. The service featured a guest speaker in the Pentagon when the planes hit. He says it’s important to hold events like these every year to educate the younger generations of students and to reflect on the past, even if it’s hard to hear.

”I was in the Pentagon in the Air Force Intelligence Directorate,” said Ret. Col. Loren Lundstrum. “I was assigned there and was working there at the time of the attacks.”

Students say they appreciate the chance to honor those who died.

“They took a whole day out of the class to teach us about what happened at 9/11 and how that has impacted our nation,” said Carissa Jefferson. “They specifically the first responders, which meant a lot to me because of my family and being highly involved in first responding with my dad being a firefighter for 28 years and both my brothers recently joined fire departments as well.”

Nearly 3,000 victims lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

