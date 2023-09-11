Convoy of Hope responding to deadly earthquake in Morocco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope is preparing a response team to head to Morocco after a deadly earthquake hit Friday night.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake is the most powerful to hit the country in 120 years. At least 2,122 people have died, with another 2,421 injured. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Ryan Grabill, senior director of international disaster services at Convoy of Hope, says the full magnitude of the devastation is yet to be determined.

“We’re still assessing the full list of needs of what people need in the communities depending on the level of damage. And so we’ll provide those essentials once we get that information. But we’re looking at all options for what it would take to get the needed supplies there as quickly as possible,” said Grabill.

One of the hurdles for rescue teams is accessing the most impacted areas.

“Marrakech is a community that was near the epicenter that was really badly impacted. But the primary concern in Morocco and even from around the world is what the situation is like in the Atlas Mountains, because access is just not there yet,” Grabill said.

This marks Convoy of Hope’s 67th disaster response this year. Convoy of Hope Spokesperson Ethan Forhetz says he has total confidence in the team.

“We give people hope, we give them the courage and the ability to go another day, to think that tomorrow is going to be a better day than today. Because many times we see people on the worst days of their lives, maybe the second worst, or within the week of their worst day. So it can be tough, they’re downtrodden. They’re very discouraged. So we want to give them hope,” Forhetz said.

