Cooking with Kaitlyn: Quick and easy cheesecake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Cheesecake is delicious, but making an entire cheesecake is a lot of work. Here’s a quick and easy recipe to have dessert in minutes.
Ingredients
2 8oz blocks of cream cheese
14oz sweetened condensed milk
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp vanilla extract
Topping (I used chocolate chips)
Vanilla cookies
Directions
Mix the cream cheese, condensed milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a large bowl until smooth. Place a cupcake liner and vanilla cookie in a cupcake pan. Place the cheesecake mix into each cupcake holder, about 3/4 full. Then place the topping on top of each cheesecake. I use chocolate chips but you can use cherries, blueberries, caramel, or whatever you like. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes to set up and enjoy.
