Cooking with Kaitlyn: Quick and easy cheesecake

Make these cheesecakes in minutes!
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Cheesecake is delicious, but making an entire cheesecake is a lot of work. Here’s a quick and easy recipe to have dessert in minutes.

Ingredients

2 8oz blocks of cream cheese

14oz sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp vanilla extract

Topping (I used chocolate chips)

Vanilla cookies

Directions

Mix the cream cheese, condensed milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a large bowl until smooth. Place a cupcake liner and vanilla cookie in a cupcake pan. Place the cheesecake mix into each cupcake holder, about 3/4 full. Then place the topping on top of each cheesecake. I use chocolate chips but you can use cherries, blueberries, caramel, or whatever you like. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes to set up and enjoy.

