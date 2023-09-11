Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into another car at the Highway 60 and 65 interchange
Person in a truck leads law enforcement on multi-county chase driving the wrong way on Highway 60
More consistent & widespread rain tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy skies lead to increasing rain chances today & Tuesday
Fatal crash
Wheatland, Mo. woman killed in single-car crash in Hickory County

Latest News

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs optimistic that TE Travis Kelce will be back from knee injury Sunday in Jacksonville
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Some insurance companies don’t have in-network ambulance providers, which means big bills for...
Costly Care: Patients and their families face unexpected and often hefty bills after using ground ambulances during an emergency