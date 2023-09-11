FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy skies lead to increasing rain chances today & Tuesday

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. As Brandon said, we started mainly mostly cloudy today with much of the area still staying dry. That will continue to change through the rest of the day as our cold front comes in from the northwest and work across the Ozarks.

Cold front working into the Ozarks today (KY3)

After a few isolated showers or sprinkles in the northeastern Ozarks this morning, better chances for some scattered showers will pick up in the northwestern Ozarks during the late afternoon and early evening hours. By tonight, better moisture behind the front will result in more widespread showers that will take us through the overnight. While some of the consistent activity later on could bring some moderate to occasionally heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder, we aren’t expecting anything strong or severe.

Scattered showers picking up in northwestern Ozarks this afternoon (KY3)

More consistent & widespread rain tonight (KY3)

The consistent chances for rain and a few t-storms will still be around for much of the Ozarks as we get the Tuesday morning drive started along and south of I-44. Once we get past Tuesday morning, the rain chances will clear the area to the southeast for the afternoon. Plus, we’ll see returning sunshine through the rest of the day.

Rain and some t-storms to start Tuesday morning out (KY3)

Drying out with returning sun Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

In terms of how much rain to expect with this storm system, most spots should see rain totals of half an inch or less. Depending on where the consistent moderate to heavy downpours can line up and pass through, some spots could see amounts between half an inch and an inch before the rain departs Tuesday afternoon.

Potential rain totals through Tuesday (KY3)

After a dry Wednesday with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies, the storm system we were originally watching for Thursday and Friday doesn’t want to play a big role in our forecast. With the track taking the better moisture to our south along the Gulf coast, we’ll stay dry for both days under fair skies. While the weekend ahead starts dry, a wave on the way for Sunday could bring at least a chance for some isolated showers in parts of the Ozarks. Otherwise, I don’t see any systems with widespread rain chances coming our way until next Wednesday.

A quick chance for showers by Sunday (KY3)

At least temperatures will feel refreshing through the rest of the week. After highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s on Sunday, highs will stay in the upper 70s to near 80° under the clouds and some increasing rain chances today.

Upper 70s for most this afternoon (KY3)

We’ll start to notice the cooler air behind the cold front once we get rid of the clouds and rain chances on Tuesday. After morning lows in the lower 60s, highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s across the Ozarks.

Lower 60s for Tuesday morning (KY3)

Comfortably mild Tuesday (KY3)

Not only will Tuesday’s numbers feel like fall, that will be about 10° below our average high of 83°. Fortunately, no big jumps in temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.

Comfortably mild & below normal through the week (KY3)

Starting Wednesday morning, we’ll have lows range between the lower and middle 50s to take us into the weekend. As for highs, we’ll see the numbers hold in the middle to upper 70s through the week and into the coming weekend. That will feel pretty nice before we try to head back into the 80s early next week.

