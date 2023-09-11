‘Keep my day job’: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on starring in State Farm ad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seems to be his own worst critic, at least when it comes to his performance away from the NFL field.

The legendary NFL coach said he plans to keep his day job after starring in a second State Farm commercial alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

State Farm debuted the ad Thursday night as the NFL kicked off a new season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead between the Chiefs and Lions.

The commercial catches up with Reid, Mahomes, and Jake from State Farm at a diner. The two men use a combo meal to explain how Reid can save money while bundling home and auto insurance with State Farm.

Not only does the ad star Reid and Mahomes, a production crew took over an Independence Hi-Boy Drive-In to shoot it earlier this year. The restaurant is just a few miles from Arrowhead.

Reid said he agreed to do a second commercial with the insurance company as a favor to Mahomes.

“I’m not an actor, for sure, but you know, something in the off season that I did and the reason I kinda did it for Pat and they asked us to do another one so I did it. But I know I’m not very good at it and so I’m gonna keep my day job here,” Reid said.

While Reid plans to keep his coaching gig, another member of the team doesn’t have any trouble getting in front of a camera. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will join Mahomes in another State Farm commercial. State Farm says the new ad featuring the two Chiefs stars will debut during Sunday’s Chiefs game in Jacksonville.

