Lebanon, Mo teachers remember 9/11 through their lessons

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Teachers across the Ozarks spent the day talking to their students about 9/11.

Mrs. Lowden is a third-grade teacher at Maplecrest Elementary. On Monday, she tried to focus on the heroes of 9/11.

”I read a book, that’s called Fireboat, which is more about the heroes of 9/11. How they helped with the firefighters that when the water couldn’t get this,” said Mrs. Lowden.

She, along with fellow teacher Mrs Lowery remember where they were when the towers hit.

”I remember watching the second plane on TV with my principal. When our kids were coming back from specials, we were told, you know, put on a happy face. Continue your day as normal,” said Mrs. Lowery.

”We watched it on TV unfold. That’s how I found out it was happening. We watched it until the kids came back, and then it was a day as normal,” said Mrs. Lowden.

Back then, they didn’t bring it up in school.

”Just because that was something we needed families to do, not us,“ said Lowden.

Now, they focus on heroes.

”We try to keep all of our class discussions, more positive based. Talking more about the heroes of that day, not focusing on the negative things that happened.”

Mrs. Lowden says she plans to continue the lesson by reading another chapter book to her class.

