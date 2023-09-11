Leigh’s Lost and Found: the owner of a long lost cat is hoping for a second miracle

Kujo went missing from Norwood, Mo
Kujo went missing from Norwood, Mo(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Delaine Mitchell says her life was in upheaval when her bobtail Siamese cat Kujo went missing near Shelter’s grocery store in Norwood, Missouri last November. They were looking for a new house and living with her dad and Kujo had to stay outside.

She tells us, “I know he’s out there somewhere, I know he is. We never found a body, we’ve looked and looked. When he went missing, we looked up the roads and in ditches. I went to every single person in the neighborhood.”

Delaine has reason to be hopeful. Her other Siamese, Sebastian, went missing before Kujo did. One year later, she saw a woman post him on facebook.

She says, “she was giving him away because she had too many cats at the time that she’d rescued and she had brought him in and had to find him a home.”

Now that Sebastian is back at his rightful home, Delaine and her kids are hoping for a second miracle for Kujo.

“I’m getting chills just thinking about it. I am hoping that someone can see this and be like, hey, I have your cat. I have four kids and we go to bed every single night, we say a prayer before bed, and the kids make sure to pray that Kujo comes home soon.

=Delaine continues, “it would mean the world to me. It would mean so much. Prayers answered and everything.”

If you see Kujo or have any information, you can contact Delaine at 417-543-3590. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

