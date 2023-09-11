Man charged after hitting several cars in pursuit that started near Seymour and ended in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield has been charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit from Seymour to Springfield.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Michael Phillips is charged with resisting arrest, two counts of first-degree assault, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement from the Seymour Police Department, around 6:30 a.m., officers got a call that a Ford SUV, driven by Phillips, traveling on U.S. Highway 60 had hit several cars.

An officer pulled into a restaurant parking lot nearby and saw the SUV speeding toward traffic that was stopped at a red light. Phillips then swerved onto the shoulder of the highway. The officer got behind the truck and clocked him going 100 mph.

The chase continued on Highway 60 through Diggins, and at that point, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. A captain with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office went to set up spike strips on Highway 60 near Rogersville.

According to investigators, the SUV was traveling at 110 mph going through Fordland while passing a school bus and several other cars.

The chase then got to Highway 60 and South Iron Road. That’s where the Seymour police chief was stationed, getting ready to deploy stop sticks. The officer saw Phillips move to the lane the police chief was in. The chief was near the outer shoulder of the highway.

Phillips drove toward the police chief, but the chief was able to run away into the grass nearby while Phillips was driving on the shoulder.

According to court documents, the officer chasing Phillips noticed he started breaking-checking the officer to try and stop the officer from chasing him.

Phillips continued driving and got to the spike strips laid down by the Webster County captain and was able to swerve around them.

Phillips continued driving down Highway 60 toward Springfield. He then got off the highway and turned onto Glenstone Avenue. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole was also involved in the chase and went on to try to hit and stop the car near Glenstone and Independence.

The pursuit ended in the Ozark Highlands Mobile Home Park near Walmart. Sheriff Cole and Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies had arrested Phillips.

After his arrest, Phillips told the Seymour Police officer he was going to bring down the government, and was intentionally hitting cars because they were undercover CIA and FBI cars. He also stated he was “going for a joyride.”

Phillips denied taking methamphetamine, or drugs, or having any psychological problems. Phillips had also been in jail before, and according to court documents, he started talking to the officer about the kind of coffee served in prison.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Tuesday, September 12.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.