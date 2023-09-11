Marshfield, Mo., remembers victims of 9/11 attacks 22 years later

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been 22 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, a day that forever changed the course of American history.

Monday, at Marshfield’s Patriots Park, the city set up a display to remember the victims of the largest terrorist attack on American soil. Marshfield mayor Natalie McNish said she hopes the flags they’ve put out will put the attack into perspective.

“It’s one thing to hear that 2,977 people died,” she said. “But it’s another thing to see it.”

Each flag in the park on Monday represents one of the 2,977 lives lost on that fateful day, September 11, 2001.

These flags serve as a somber tribute to those who perished after a group of 19 terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners. Monday, Marshfield is hosting the “Marshfield Remembers” event, where the park opened its gates at 8 a.m., inviting people to visit with the flags and pay their respects.

As the day unfolds, the community will come together to remember.

Monday, starting at 8 p.m., a 102-minute light tribute will illuminate the sky, symbolizing the Twin Towers that fell on that dark day in our nation’s history. In addition to the flags and lights, a collection of powerful photos and a timeline of events from that day are on display. Mayor McNish emphasized that these images and exhibits remind Americans of the promise Americans made to each other in the aftermath of the attack.

“In 2001, we all more or less made a vow as a country to never forget,” she said. “The only way we can never forget is if we pass it down.”

“They allow parents and grandparents to talk with the next generation about what this day means to them,” she adds.

Attendees to Monday night’s event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to participate in this evening’s tribute.

Like the entire nation, Marshfield joins together to honor their memory and ensure that the events of September 11, 2001, are never forgotten.

