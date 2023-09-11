Mental health support for Greene County first responders comes in a variety of ways

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - First responders are at the forefront of some terrible situations. That can take a toll on their mental health.

GCSO Patrol Lot (KY3)

Fire and law enforcement are there in the moments after a traumatic event. Whether it’s a house fire, a deadly crash, or arriving on the scene after a suicide. To help them deal with what they witness time and time again, support comes from nearly every angle.

“We are not Superman or Supermen, we are simple individuals who are trained to come and deal with someone’s worse day,” said Captain Scott Guccione, with the Springfield Fire Department.

Not all calls for help are the same.

“As a patrol deputy, you are going to see several types of calls where the normal human or person is never going to see something like that in their entire lives,” said Paige Rippee, public information officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

So, when those we call for help need help themselves, what can they do?

Deputy Rippee says they have a support structure in place 24/7.

“We have mental health staff, on all the time. We have council they can seek anytime they like.”

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office has clergy that the department can interact with as needed.

Captain Guccione says for the fire department, peer support is what is working best. “So, our goal and the city’s goal is to help individuals process those traumatic calls when they happen.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, first responders account for 1% of all suicides in the United States. Of those, law enforcement make up 58%, firefighters 21%, EMS 18%, and dispatchers 2%

For some first responders talking about a traumatic event may be difficult, but the mindset is changing.

“The stigma has broken down a lot. In the last 10 years, it really has fallen apart. I can’t say it’s completely gone; I wish it was, but we are knocking that door down we are making progress at it.” said Guccione.

“There are times those police officers need to express their feelings and get it out there to make themselves feel better. Cause that stuff just gets bottled up, and it can lead to other incidents that are tragic,” said Rippee.

Support for first responders isn’t the only thing that some groups are working on...support for the families of first responders is a priority.

“A lot of spouses have put together a Facebook group. They see it on the backside, they see it when the guys and gals come home and have had a rough day. Sometimes that is hard for us to communicate that to our spouses, but other spouses know that as well and know what it is like when their fireman comes home and had a rough call, and they help translate that to the new member’s wife or new members’ husband.” said Guccione.

And it just isn’t when something happens nearby but when the tragedy happens to the first responder’s community from far away.

“You want to be there to support them, and it’s always that thing that you have this comradery with all of these members of the law enforcement community, and it is rarely talked about, but when it is talked about, it is really important,” said Rippee.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 from your phone in either Missouri or Arkansas, and you will be connected to counselors who are trained to provide confidential support.

More helpful links:

https://dmh.mo.gov/behavioral-health/suicide-prevention

https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/suicide-prevention

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022437523000415

