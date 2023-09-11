Missouri Students Against Destructive Decisions hosting town hall in Branson on traffic safety for youth

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Students Against Destructive Decisions is hosting a Traffic Safety Town Hall for families in the Branson area to discuss how youth can be safer on the roads.

The event will be held at Branson High School on Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The goal is to encourage students to make safe decisions on the roads, like driving sober and not texting while driving.

The Town Hall is open to anyone who wants to join the conversation. It will include community leaders, key health officials, students, parents, and educators. They’ll discuss concerns they have in the area and encourage students to practice safe driving tactics.

SADD leaders, like Chris Dzurick, say that this is especially important for the Branson community.

“There are so many youth that are out on the roads, and Branson is a community that has highways running through it. Branson is a community that has out-of-state drivers who maybe aren’t familiar with the area. So we really want everybody to know just how important it is to be a part of these conversations because if we can save one life, or the life of one youth, through a process like this, we know that our work is extremely important,” said Dzurick.

Students will also have a chance during the day to drive a distracted driving simulator at the high school, to see how distracted driving is dangerous.

Dzurick says that this is a great way for the whole community to come together and address a major issue.

“We’re really trying to target the culture in the community to remind everybody that it takes all of us to make a huge difference. It takes community organizations, schools, parents, teachers, and of course, it takes the students to truly make that impact to try and reduce the number of fatalities and incidents with youth behind the wheel,” said Dzurick.

To learn more about SADD, you can visit here.

