Queen of Clean: Removing gum from clothes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to get gum from your clothes.

How To:

1. Place the garment in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer for a few hours or overnight.

2. When you remove it from the freezer, peel the gum off immediately so it doesn’t have time to reattach the clothes.

3. It should come off with your fingernails or a dull straight edge.

4. If there is any residue left, use Carbona Stain Devils labeled for glue and gum. Follow the directions closely. Stain Devils are in the laundry spotter aisle at grocery and big box stores.

5. Once the gum is totally gone, work in liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.

Good To Know: When the gum hardens (freezes), it will be easy to remove.

Linda Says: Be sure you chip off the gum immediately when you remove the clothes from the freezer. For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

