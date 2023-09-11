Register for Springfield’s annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Published: Sep. 11, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Registration is open to honor the firefighters of 9/11 by participating in Springfield’s annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

It happens on September 30, at 8:30 p.m., at Plaster Stadium on the Missouri State University campus. CLICK HERE to register.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not a timed race event but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the New York firefighters who selflessly gave their lives to help others. Many firefighters choose to do the climb in full gear to commemorate the events.

The stair climb benefits surviving families and co-workers of the 343 firefighters who died on September 11, 2001.

