Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake

Table Rock Lake
Table Rock Lake(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic was taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital after being hit by a boat propeller Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol boat report, around 2 p.m., the 41-year-old man was on a wakeboard waiting for a pontoon boat to come get him out of the water.

The man fell as he was trying to retrieve the rope to get back on the boat but was then hit by the propeller. The man did have a life jacket on.

This happened on the lake five miles east of Blue Eye.

