Texas County residents fed up after trash sits curbside for six weeks

ELK CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - People at several homes in southern Texas County, namely Elk Creek, say they need help.

They need someone to pick up their trash after having sat there for weeks. When they couldn’t get answers, they emailed us.

In Elk Creek, people who live there say overflowing trash cans and flies everywhere are a common sight. It’s been six weeks since the last time the trash was picked up, and now they’re fed up.

Melvin Blair has lived here for decades and says he’s never had this bad of an issue.

”We’re supposed to have a trash truck come by once a week a day haven’t been bad for about four weeks now,” said Blair. “And I don’t really know what’s the problem.”

Neighbors are worried about animals getting into the trash. Chris Reid is even dousing his trash in bleach to keep the animals away from the mess. He says it hasn’t worked.

”It’s become a it’s become a hazard,” said Reid. “I’m concerned about critters and trash getting thrown everywhere. They told us to just pour bleach on it. Every time I pour bleach on it. It either rains, or it doesn’t deter the animals.”

The company they use is called Wilco Hauling, out of Hartville. Online it says Wilco is owned by GFL Environmental, an out-of-state company. Reid says he’s tried calling to get to the bottom of the situation, but he says something just doesn’t smell right.

”I’ve called several times one of them said that they did have a truck maintenance problem, but that it would be fixed and they would be out and that they put in a note on the account that for the next four weeks, they need to be here to pick up,” said Reid. “Which I thought was interesting, because they’re supposed to be here anyway.”

Reid says at the end of the day it’s frustrating to pay nearly $100 a month for a service that he says hasn’t been to his house in more than a month.

”It’s definitely not okay,” said Reid. “For what me and my neighbors both pay, my neighbors actually told me they pay more, and, you know, for over six weeks of service, definitely should get some kind of refund too. But, you know, we’re paying for a service. That’s not that’s not happening. And it’s unfortunate, and it’s not okay.“

We reached out to Wilco and GFL Environmental via phone and via email, and they have not yet responded.

