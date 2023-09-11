Would you know what to do if you were bitten by a snake? Here are some tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the temperatures cool-off and people go outdoors more for camping, hiking and floating it’s important to be alert to what’s going on around you.

And if you or someone with you were to be bitten by a snake, would you know what to do?

Snakes are cold blooded animals so on hot summer days, its too warm for snakes to be active and in the winter, it is too cold for them to move around. But at the start of spring and fall when increasing numbers of humans are out and about in nature, so are the snakes.

There are 49 species of snakes in Missouri, but only five are venomous...the copperhead, cottonmouth, western pygmy rattlesnake, massasauga rattlesnake and timber rattlesnake.

The copperhead is the most common.

“What you have going on at this time of year is young copperheads who were born late in the summer or early fall are around,” said Francis Skalicky, the Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “And copperheads are normally nocturnal because of the temperature. So you have copperheads who had been active at night becoming more active in the daytime because it’s cooler.”

The good news?

“The risk of dying from a snake bite is very low,” said Dr. Barbara Bumberry, a Family Physician with Mercy. “Usually we hear about one every few years.”

However if you are bitten by a snake, you should immediately head to an emergency room and keep some do’s-and-don’ts in mind.

“If you can get a picture of the snake to help in identification by those at the hospital that is extremely helpful,” said Dr. Joshua McElderry, a Trauma Surgeon with CoxHealth. “But most anything else you do in the field is not that beneficial. As for the wound just putting soap and water and a clean dressing on it is all that’s necessary. People ask do you elevate the limb? Do you lower the limb? There’s pros-and-cons to both but where we ultimately land in healthcare is keep it in a neutral position at the level of the heart.”

“You need to stay calm and limit your movement because moving around around can help the venom spread faster through your body,” added Bumberry. “If you have any restrictive jewelry on like rings, bracelets or tight clothing you want to remove that because there’s a good chance you’ll have some swelling. You don’t want to put an ice pack on it because it can cause tissue destruction. You don’t want to use a tourniquet because you have to know what you’re doing or you could cause a loss of limbs. And what you definitely don’t want to do is go sucking on the venom like they do in the movies!”

The experts say you should go to the hospital whether you think the snake was venomous or not.

“Regardless if it’s a venomous snake or not you run the risk of infection because it’s typically a puncture into the tissue of the skin,” Bumberry pointed out. “So they can get infected. Also if the person is not up-to-date on tetanus shots they need to have their tetanus status updated.”

If the bite is venomous it is more toxic and the amount of swelling is something to keep an eye on.

“Say they got bit on the leg or hand and they develop such a severe swelling in that extremity that it can impede nerve sensation and blood flow to where that individual is in danger of losing that extremity,” Bumberry said. “They could actually end up doing decompression surgery where they have to slice the extremity open to relieve that pressure. And that’s why you need to go to an emergency room. Patients need to be in an ICU setting in case they have bad reactions to the treatment.”

The best advice of course is avoid snakebites by being careful around places snakes like to hang out like rock slabs and brush piles.

“Now is a great time to be outdoors. Just be on the lookout for them,” Skalicky said.

