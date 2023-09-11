On Your Side: Borrower beware, student loan repayment offers

Student loans
Student loans(Source: MGN)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Student loan repayments start up again in a few weeks. Be wary of repayment offers in your inbox. As we first told you weeks ago, this is the go-to website. You go here to see what you owe and to make payment plans.

A KY3 viewer got an email about student loan forgiveness options. The only problem, she says she doesn’t have any loans. The email says it’s about student loan forgiveness. It reads, ‘Your application is incomplete’. There’s an approval code.

“It’s a hotmail address. Someone from the government is not going to email you from a personal hotmail address,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

The bottom of the email says if you don’t have student loans, ignore the email. It’s an ad. Financial Aid workers say to be skeptical of all emails.

“As we go into repayment, there will probably be people who are trying to take advantage of students and former students who are struggling with repayments. Always be aware of lenders or contacts that say -- Hey, we can make your student loans go away, or we can take care of all that for you. It’s very scary when students get involved in those practices it’s not to the student’s benefit,” said Becky Ahrens with Drury University.

On Your Side: What to know about new student loan repayment plan

On Your Side: Get ready to pay your student loans

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into another car at the Highway 60 and 65 interchange
More consistent & widespread rain tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain for the area tonight into Tuesday
Person in a truck leads law enforcement on multi-county chase driving the wrong way on Highway 60
Fatal crash
Wheatland, Mo. woman killed in single-car crash in Hickory County

Latest News

Lebanon teachers remember 9/11
Lebanon, Mo teachers remember 9/11 through their lessons
Texas County Trash
Texas County residents fed up after trash sits curbside for six weeks
Courtesy: William Davis
Arkansas man charged after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase that ended in Wright County
A man from Arkansas has been charged after leading several law enforcement agencies on a...
Arkansas man charged after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase that ended in Wright County
Courtsy: Webster County Jail
Man charged after hitting several cars in pursuit that started near Seymour and ended in Springfield