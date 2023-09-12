FOLLOW-UP: Task9 shares their side after Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools

CHADWICK, Mo. (KY3) - We’re learning new details Monday about the arrest of a woman who worked as a security guard in a Christian County school.

Montana Coupland is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and worked as a security officer for Task9 in Chadwick Schools when she was arrested Friday.

We spoke to Task9, who says that Coupland was hired in 2020 after a background check and that, in this case, her arrest wouldn’t have shown up during that check because it happened in 2022.

“I didn’t have a clue that anything had happened until she was arrested,” said Gary Collins, the Task9 director of operations. “This incident had nothing to do with the school.”

Investigators with Nixa police say in December, they received a report that two children were physically abused by Coupland. Detectives say the children claimed Montana had hit one of them with a belt, put one in a chokehold, and dragged him by the hair.

“We were under the impression that she was getting it worked out going through DFS,” said Collins. “As a matter of fact, we were under the impression that within two months, she was going to have her kids back because she had gone through everything.”

Charges weren’t filed by prosecutors until September 5, and a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Friday morning.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office went to the school to arrest her.

“We got a call from the prosecutor’s office who gave us information that a warrant had been issued on someone that they believe was working at Chadwick school as a security officer,” said Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. “She had an active filing warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, and it was issued by the courts on the fifth of this month.”

Nixa PD investigated the incident, the Christian County prosecutor filed the charges, and a judge issued the warrant.

For now, Coupland still has a job with Task9, but Collins said she won’t be allowed back at the school right now.

Coupland is not in jail, out on bond, and right now, there aren’t any court hearings scheduled.

We reached out to the Chadwick School District, and it sent us this statement:

“The Chadwick School District has a contract with Task 9 to provide security for the District. Before any agent employed by Task 9 is permitted to set foot on campus, a thorough background check is completed. Today, Christian County deputies escorted a Task 9 security agent out of our school building. We were not notified beforehand that this was going to occur. We were not given any information about why this occurred while deputies were present on campus, and have not been given any information since that time. No incident occurred on campus, within our school building, or involving our staff members or students.”

-Superintendent Michael Wallace

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.