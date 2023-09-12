Governor Parson appoints judge to Missouri’s Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson selected the Honorable Kelly Broniec, 52, to be a Judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.

“Appointing someone to serve on our State’s highest Court and in such a central role to the functioning of our democracy is not something that I take lightly,” Governor Parson said. “Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist, but she’s an even better person. She is a proud woman of faith who comes from humble beginnings and worked hard to pave her own way. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole.”

“Throughout her career, Judge Broniec has always been a strong advocate for families and even more so for Missouri children. Her record shows that she is a fair enforcer of the law, interprets the law as written, and leaves legislating to the General Assembly. We look forward to her successful tenure on our state’s highest court for years to come,” Governor Parson continued.

Judge Broniec was one of three nominees who were submitted to Governor Parson by the Appellate Judicial Commission for consideration. Judge Broniec’s swearing-in date has not yet been set; however, Missouri law requires her to be sworn in within 30 days of her appointment.

Judge Broniec was appointed to serve on the Eastern District Court of Appeals by Governor Parson in 2020. Before serving on the appellate bench, she served as an Associate Circuit Judge for Montgomery County for nearly 15 years after her appointment by Governor Matt Blunt in 2006. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Judge Broniec served as the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Judge Broniec earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from William Woods University.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.