Gun thefts in Springfield prompt urgent warning to owners

Almost a dozen firearms stolen from cars in a week; Springfield Police Department urges gun owners to lock up
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A concerning surge in gun thefts from vehicles prompted the Springfield Police Department to issue a renewed plea to gun owners to safeguard their firearms.

Police say 11 guns were stolen from cars across Springfield in just one week.

In July, KY3 reported on four firearms being stolen from vehicles within a week, with law enforcement urging gun owners to refrain from leaving their firearms unattended in their cars. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened, with the recent wave of thefts reinforcing the need for heightened vigilance.

“Lock your car. It turns out that a significant number of stolen guns were taken from unlocked vehicles,” Cris Swaters, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

The department’s appeal to gun owners is straightforward: bring your firearms inside your homes, especially considering the current theft spike.

In 2022, Springfield witnessed 180 handguns stolen from vehicles, and the city is on pace to surpass that number this year, with 63 thefts reported during the first half of 2023.

The Springfield Police Department urges all gun owners to heed this advice to prevent further thefts and enhance public safety.

