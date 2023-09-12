InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: William Davis
Arkansas man charged after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase that ended in Wright County
Table Rock Lake
Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake
Highs in the 80s this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Great forecast shaping up
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into another car at the Highway 60 and 65 interchange

Latest News

Missouri clinic halts transgender care for minors in wake of new state law
Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders called a special session for Monday.
Arkansas’ State Senate discussing tax cuts during special session
A final vote on tax cuts will likely happen in Arkansas’ State Senate Chamber on Wednesday....
Arkansas’ State Senate discussing tax cuts during special session
Judge sentences Rogersville, Mo., man for sexual exploitation of children
Governor Mike Parson selected the Honorable Kelly Broniec, 52, to be a Judge on the Supreme...
Governor Parson appoints judge to Missouri’s Supreme Court