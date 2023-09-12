KY3′s Health, Happiness, and Fun Fair happens Thursday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 invites you to the Health, Happiness, and Fun Fair.

The event focuses on enhancing your quality of life in your golden years. The fair will feature opportunities to explore, including local attractions, new hobbies to learn, and health screenings.

The event is on Thursday, September 14. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. The event is free.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.