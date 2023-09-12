KY3′s Health, Happiness, and Fun Fair happens Thursday in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 invites you to the Health, Happiness, and Fun Fair.

The event focuses on enhancing your quality of life in your golden years. The fair will feature opportunities to explore, including local attractions, new hobbies to learn, and health screenings.

The event is on Thursday, September 14. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. The event is free.

