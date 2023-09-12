Man pleads guilty for 2020 shooting incident near Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Webster County man pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a shooting in January of 2020.

A judge will sentence Michael Griffin on September 27.

The shooting happened east of Marshfield. Authorities say the victim and the shooter knew each other. Authorities arrested him days after the incident occurred.

