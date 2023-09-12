Middle school student submits winning name for Bolivar Police Department K9

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A sixth-grader won a contest to name the new K9 on the force of the Bolivar Police Department.

Trinten Kellog came up with the name K9 Officer Mattis. The department picked the name from a long list entered by middle school students.

Police officers on the force say it was the perfect name.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.