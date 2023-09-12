Middle school student submits winning name for Bolivar Police Department K9
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A sixth-grader won a contest to name the new K9 on the force of the Bolivar Police Department.
Trinten Kellog came up with the name K9 Officer Mattis. The department picked the name from a long list entered by middle school students.
Police officers on the force say it was the perfect name.
