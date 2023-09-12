MoDOT beginning roundabout construction at entrance of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for a new roundabout outside the entrance to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield begins next week.

The roundabout will replace the intersection at State Highway ZZ and Farm Road 182. Several crashes at the busy intersection led leaders to the roundabout idea. Engineers say for much of the construction, drivers will be able to travel along the existing roads.

MoDOT expects to complete the project by November 2024. This roundabout will cost nearly $2 million.

