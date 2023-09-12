Nixa, Mo. police officer remembers time as NYPD detective during 9/11 terrorist attack

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s kind of scary how fast time passes,” says Nixa Police Officer Frank Donohue when looking back at September 11, 2001.

Before moving to the Ozarks, Officer Donohue served the New York Police Department as a detective 22 years ago. He worked at the First Precinct, which was near the World Trade Center, but on the day of the attack, he went to the closest Precinct by his house. He remembers the chaos, and the lessons learned as a country that day.

He recalls growing up in Brooklyn and seeing the Twin Towers being built.

“It just kind of broke my heart that those twin towers were gone because I grew up in Brooklyn, and I remember those things being built. I remember going in there when they first opened up. It was a feeling of being devastated that something like this could happen,” says Officer Donohue.

Officer Donohue, to this day, still carries around copies of the first police report of the terrorist attack made that morning, with the goal of keeping the memory of that day going.

“The one that’s really chilling, thousands of civilians and uniform personnel are feared injured and dead. It just shows the gravity of what was going on that day.”

He also remembers an officer he worked with, going into the towers to rescue people, and ended up making the ultimate sacrifice.

“She and her partner went in. Actually, she came out, and she’s with somebody who she saved. She got them out of the building. But she went back in. I think of that I’m just like, people really stepped up and paid the ultimate price.”

Officer Donohue recalls leaving for work that day, not knowing what to expect.

“I remember leaving my apartment not knowing what was ahead, kissing my wife goodbye not knowing what was ahead. We had a lot of training. We trained for riot control. We trained for terrorist attacks but not to the level like we knew what to do when this happened.”

After the attack, Officer Donohue was stationed at one of the hospitals, waiting for ambulances to bring in those injured in the attack. He says they had a few firefighters come in from dust inhalation, but other than that, no other victims in the attack showed up at the hospital.

“It was like a scene from a World War II movie. To me, I felt like, is this going to kill New York.”

Officer Donohue is grateful for the goodwill that was poured out to the NYPD and other first responders that day.

“To steal a phrase from Dickens; ‘It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. The goodwill being poured out to us, to the first responders was amazing and gratifying.”

