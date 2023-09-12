The Place: 4 school districts come together to perform Bright Star the Musical

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -Four school districts have come together to put on “Bright Star the Musical” September 14-16.

Putting on a musical is a lot of work, and for many school districts in the Ozarks, the theater program is just too small to put on a big production. That’s why four theater teachers decided to collaborate.

“We saw so many productions done by larger schools that were like, you know what, there’s no reason why we couldn’t do that,” said Strafford Theater Teacher Katherine Gibson.

Strafford, Clever, Forsyth, and Fair Grove students have worked on the show throughout the summer.

“It’s really been great coming together with all the schools and meeting a lot of really cool new people,” said student Lucas Engal

The story follows Alice Murphy and her mysterious connection to a young man named Billy, who has ties to Missouri.

“There is a story about a child that was thrown from a train bridge in 1923 in Iron Mountian Missouri,” said Gibson

And that story inspired Steve Martain to write the Tony-nominated musical mesmerizing audiences.

“I hope they walk away knowing the story because this show is based on a true story,” said Student Allie Rice. “I hope they walk away just touched.”

Bright Star the Musical will be performed at Strafford Auditorium September 14-16 at 7 p.m. and September 17 at 3 p.m. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

