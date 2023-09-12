‘Put the Brakes on Human Trafficking’: MoDOT raising awareness regarding human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is raising awareness to combat human trafficking in the country with various initiatives, including new collaboration among transportation sector leaders and recognition of innovation at the state and local levels.

In the Ozarks, Springfield’s regional MoDOT is also joining in this fight against human trafficking. Laural McKean is the Southwest Assistant District Engineer. McKean said the regional Springfield MoDOT is joining in the fight with other state DOTS since the issue of human trafficking is prevalent, especially on the roads.

“We do have a lot of employees, and a lot of them work out on the roadways or sometimes our rest areas where we have trucks and things,” McKean said. “I think with us having such a presence on the roadway, it’s very responsible for us to train our employees to know what to look out for and to be a part of watching and reporting it if we see.”

McKean said there are signs at many truck rest stops promoting this initiative.

Sign up inside the MoDOT office reminding employees to say something if they see something. (KY3)

Although this initiative officially started in 2018, it has evolved since then, and McKean said MoDOT will begin training for employees this fall before January hits.

“We bring all of our employees in, and human trafficking will be one of the items. Usually, it’s a video or speakers just coming in and teaching us the signs to see or to notice if something looks suspicious when we’re out on the roadways,” McKean said. “Then again, reiterating that phone number for us to call if we see something.”

McKean said January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, so getting the training in ahead of time prepares employees best.

MoDOT has a page on the website with all the information regarding these initiatives. If you are in an urgent situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline number at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree (233733).

