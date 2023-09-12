Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District works to build new helipad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Dave Moore of the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District knows that when saving someone’s life, seconds or even minutes matter.

His district is working to refurbish this helipad at station one on Red Top Road.

“When a person has had a stroke, or they are a victim of a traumatic injury, shooting, stabbing, minutes count to get them to hospital, and the best way to do that is a helicopter,” said Chief Dave Moore.

While an ambulance ride to either hospital in Springfield is about 20-30 away.

“If it’s rush hour or you have traffic, it can take a lot longer,” said Moore.

Bruce Naugle is a regional EMS director for Mercy Hospital, and Dallas County is a part of his area. He knows the benefit a designated location would provide.

“To have a designated landing spot, as the crews call it, so that way when the crews request a helicopter, they can say go to Southern Dallas Station 1. We have had to cut fences before and try to get through gates or things like that or land on a highway and stop traffic and create another safety problem for everybody,” said Bruce Naugle.

Chief Moore says the current landing pad got put in under a previous administration and needs upgrading for the safety of the patients.

“But it’s not safe to load a patient. The rocks, as you can see, are pretty huge. And the pathway getting to the pad is not the best.” said Moore.

So, Moore decided to raise the funding for the new pad and offer the community the chance to have something they could be proud of.

“I felt like it would be really good to have the public invested for $25. They get their name on a 3x3 square, a 3-foot-by-3-foot square of concrete, and that is there forever, as long as the firehouse is here, the helipad is here, their name is on that square,” said Moore.

And with help already in place...there is just one thing missing.

“Volunteer fire, I like to say, is neighbors helping neighbors, and we got people already committed to come and form up the concrete and help pour it on a volunteer basis if we can just get the concrete,” said Moore.

Chief Moore says his district is only about $3,500 away from their goal. And while he could pull that money from the funds generated by the tax revenue, he would instead use the money on bunker gear and engine repairs.

That is why they hope for the communities’ support in finishing this helipad. For more information on the project, visit the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection website at southerndallasfire.com

