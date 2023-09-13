Branson launches lodging safety initiative program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public health and safety is the driving force behind Branson’s new plan to ensure quality lodging.

“The last thing we want to do is shut anybody down,” said Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt.

Branson city leaders have launched a new safe lodging initiative aimed at the upkeep of hotels and motels.

“It takes one fire, it takes one structural collapse, to give a black eye to the city. Whether the tourists stay there or not it can be a black eye. It’s the right thing to do. Why would we leave people, who may not be able to help themselves, in an unsafe situation,” said Schmitt.

He says his officers deal with calls coming in from people staying at long-term rentals who are staying in unsafe housing conditions.

“It’s based on inspections from the health department, fire department, code enforcement, building engineers. All of those things. It’s when we truly have an unsafe property not because of the people who are staying there but because of the structure,” said Schmitt.

City inspectors will target those locations to ensure they are following the city’s adopted codes.

“These have been on the books forever,” said Schmitt. They follow the international and national building codes. These are all in place for a reason because the experts have said this is what you need to operate a safe establishment.”

Failure to pass inspection or comply with the heath and safety standards could result in the loss of the establishment’s business license.

“These best practices have been in place all over already. I would say that Branson is now catching up with those best practices. We want to see successful businesses that are well run that are safe,” he explained.

