Burglars hit Springfield convenience store 4 times in one month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crooks hit the Eagle Stop gas station near the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds four times in August.

Springfield police say all the burglaries happened after the store at Grant and Norton closed for the night. SPD crime reports show burglary calls there on August 12, 15, 19, and 21 after 1 a.m.

“There’s a lot of break-ins, a lot of traffic up and down the streets, and a lot of people running around,” said Jim Degroot, who lives near the gas station. “As far as I know, there’s been multiple break-ins over there in the last month.”

An Eagle Stop employee says the suspects broke in through two different entrances, which have been fixed this past Sunday. The employee says in one instant, the burglar stole alcohol and tobacco.

Springfield police say all four separate break-ins are still under investigation and that if you recently saw anything suspicious, to call them.

