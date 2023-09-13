Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says annual charity event is going ‘old school’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is ready to go old school.

The NFL star plans to host a massive car show called “Kelce Car Jam” in Kansas City’s West Bottoms later this month. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Kelce said the event will benefit his 87 and Running Foundation. While talking to his brother Jason, on the latest “New Heights” episode, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis said the event will highlight his love of classic cars and music, all while helping the cities he calls home.

“I have an old school, so I’m actually pretty familiar with a lot of the car clubs and a lot of the old school companies out here, or the old school car clubs and stuff like that,” Kelce said.

“I’ve been doing a fashion show the past 6-7 years. I just kinda wanted to switch it up get something new to get people excited about.”

Kelce’s 87 and Running works to help children and families in both Kansas City and Cleveland.

“My foundation, 87 and Running has actually helped build an ignition lab where the kids that are benefiting off of this ignition lab converted a ‘70 or ‘71 Chevelle into an electric car,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs star says he is getting a lot of support for the event, and his teammates plan to show up for the event.

“We’re gonna have a lot of teammates there, a lot of Chiefs players in attendance as well as just a bunch of really cool cars. Cool to new school. There’s gonna be food, fun, and a bunch of really cool cars so come down and help raise some funds baby,” Kelce said.

Kelce says his 1970 Chevelle will be at the show, and expects a DeLorian for people to see.

“I’ll have the old school and probably one or two of the more modern cars that I got,” Kelce said.

“One of my favorite movies of all time is Back to the Future. That’s why I have the Marty McFly shoes. I think we’re gonna have a DeLorean there on show.”

Kelce Car Jam will take place under the 12th Street Bridge. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

