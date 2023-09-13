CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Anthony Neushawn Humphrey, 31 Photo taken: 08/2023 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Anthony Neushawn Humphrey. The 31-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. Springfield police say Humphrey should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has the following tattoos:

Left arm - female face

Left arm - dollar bills

Right arm - “whole” pin up girl and cards

Right arm - “No love” bullet

Front neck - “Bishop”

Police describe Humphrey as approximately 6′01″ tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe he’s in Greene County. If you’ve seen this fugitive or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.