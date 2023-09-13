FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weather for the next few days

Good Wednesday afternoon, everyone. After some in the southern Ozarks dealt with some dense fog early this morning, we’ve seen plenty of sunshine return to the area so far today. That’s due to a small area of high pressure sitting over central Missouri. That will keep us dry for today and tomorrow while we keep an eye on a cold front in the Pacific Northwest. That’s what will come into play by this weekend.

Little high pressure in control for now (KY3)

Even with high pressure in control, some middle and upper-level clouds will be streaming in from the west across parts of the Ozarks through today. Despite that, we’ll stay dry through the rest of the day. After partly cloudy skies to start the evening out, we’ll see mostly clear skies for Thursday morning. Then, we’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies back in action across the area for tomorrow.

Fair skies through today (KY3)

Fair skies again for Thursday (KY3)

After a quiet Friday under fair skies, an upper-level wave coming from the northwest will push our next cold front into the Ozarks on Saturday. What’s more likely to happen with the front will be a quick dip in temperatures and a return of mostly cloudy skies. However, there may be just enough moisture and lift to spark a few isolated showers in parts of the area during the day. In general, most will stay dry on Saturday.

Slim rain chances for a few on Saturday (KY3)

After a dry start to early next week with the upper-level heights building and suggesting a slight warming trend, there will be a developing storm system in the Pacific Northwest by next Tuesday.

A storm system to watch by mid to late next week (KY3)

To sum up our rain chances in the days ahead, it’ll be very slim in the short term. After a dry day today, Thursday and Friday, Saturday’s system could bring a few isolated showers our way. The next best chance for rain will be with that stronger system that will come into play next Wednesday through Friday.

Staying dry for quite a while (KY3)

On the other hand, temperatures don’t look too bad. After our chilly start this morning, we’re still on track to see highs in the upper 70s across the Ozarks this afternoon.

Nice temperatures for Wednesday afternoon (KY3)

The numbers for Thursday look just about the same for us. After another chilly night with lows back in the middle 50s, highs will push back into the upper 70s for Thursday afternoon.

Chilly again Thursday morning (KY3)

Comfortably warm again Thursday afternoon (KY3)

The temperature trend does show a slight warm up after this weekend, though.

A slight warming trend early next week (KY3)

After highs near 80° on Friday and the quick dip into the upper 70s with that passing cold front on Saturday, highs will be back at the average of 82° on Sunday. While middle 80s look likely for highs next Monday and Tuesday, that storm system by the middle of next week could send the numbers back down. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.