Fugitive rams Greene County deputy’s patrol car and escapes pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for a wanted fugitive who rammed into a Greene County deputy’s patrol car and led deputies on a pursuit.

Greene County deputies found the wanted fugitive in the 2300 block of West Brower Street. When they closed in on him, the wanted man rammed the deputy’s patrol car with his vehicle and took off. The deputy did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

Springfield Police Department officers found the fugitive’s vehicle abandoned in the area of Division and Lexington. Officers brought out police dogs and a drone but did not locate him. If you live in the area, officers ask you call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

