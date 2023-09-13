Good Neighbor Week: KY3 & city of Springfield working to bring neighborhoods together

Good Neighbor Week/KY3
Good Neighbor Week/KY3(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and the city of Springfield celebrate Good Neighbor Week, and we’re hosting special neighborhood block parties, helping you become an engaged neighbor.

  • Meet the KY3 First Alert weather team and receive a free bike helmet from Aaron Sachs.
  • Enjoy a free ice cream from Hiland Dairy.
  • Learn about your park and neighborhood’s rich history, plus discover great volunteer opportunities.

Events Include:

  • Chesterfield Park - 9/28  5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Nichols Park - 9/29  5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Smith Park - 10/2  5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Fassnight Park - 10/3  5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Sequiota Park - 10/4  5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sponsored KY3, the City of Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Hatch Foundation, Engaged Neighbor Program, University of Missouri Extension, The Neighborly Group, Aaron Sachs and Associates, Hiland Dairy, Price Cutter, Springfield-Greene County Library.

